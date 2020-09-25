Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Shares of TCOM traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 272,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

