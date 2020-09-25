Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. Opsens shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Opsens from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Opsens Company Profile (CVE:OPS)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

