Orbs Reaches Market Cap of $30.46 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $30.46 million and $350,468.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,196,281,836 tokens. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

