Orchid Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $114.30 million and approximately $18.36 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043120 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.32 or 0.04801421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

