Pacific Bay Minerals (CVE:PBM) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd (CVE:PBM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Pacific Bay Minerals shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12.

About Pacific Bay Minerals (CVE:PBM)

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and uranium. It holds 100% interests in the Haskins-Reed properties located in the Cassiar Region of British Columbia; Lode Gold Property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of British Columbia; Boulder Property located in the Stikine Mining Division of British Columbia; and Otish Mountains property comprising 277 mineral claims located in the Otish Mountain district in central Québec.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Bay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Bay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.