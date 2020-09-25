Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.17

Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.17 and traded as low as $19.51. Paradise shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17.

Paradise Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PARF)

Paradise, Inc produces and sells candied fruit and molded plastics in the United States. The company's Candied Fruit segment produces and sells candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient, to manufacturing bakers, institutional users, and retailers; and processes and sells frozen strawberry products to commercial and institutional users, such as preservers, dairies, drink manufacturers, etc.

