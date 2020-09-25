Patron Reaches Market Cap of $483,453.16 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Patron has a total market cap of $483,453.16 and approximately $9,734.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Patron has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Patron token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, YoBit and CoinBene.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00040336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00226495 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00090456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.01442844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00208527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinBene, Exrates, HitBTC, Hotbit, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

