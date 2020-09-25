Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE PSO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 38,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of -0.03. Pearson has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 373.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

