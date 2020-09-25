Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $227.96

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.96 and traded as low as $214.24. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust shares last traded at $214.50, with a volume of 363,789 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 227.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 220.26. The firm has a market cap of $458.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust’s payout ratio is -19.06%.

About Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI)

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

