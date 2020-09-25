Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.92

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.00. Petra Diamonds shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 995,286 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDL shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of $15.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.92.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

