Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $305.58

Shares of Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.58 and traded as high as $330.00. Phoenix Spree Deutschland shares last traded at $328.50, with a volume of 57,696 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 305.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 281.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.12 million and a PE ratio of 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a €0.02 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Phoenix Spree Deutschland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

In related news, insider Quentin Spicer bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,280 ($33,032.80).

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

