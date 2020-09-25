Pi Financial Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$10.00 Price Target

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) received a C$10.00 price target from stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLN. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$7.50 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

BLN stock remained flat at $C$6.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.74 million and a P/E ratio of -29.85. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

