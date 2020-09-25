Pieridae Energy (CVE:PEA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.30. Pieridae Energy shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 395,956 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

In other news, Director Andrew George Judson purchased 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,552.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,682 shares in the company, valued at C$135,544.44. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 122,000 shares of company stock worth $44,445.

Pieridae Energy Company Profile (CVE:PEA)

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

