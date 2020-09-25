Pigeoncoin Price Down 38% This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $290,262.88 and $19,262.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 38% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000899 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001036 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,181,914,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

