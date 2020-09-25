Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $59.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 385,432 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,777,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

