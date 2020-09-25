PIVX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $455,698.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 5% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Graviex, Binance and Coinroom. PIVX has a market cap of $21.19 million and $455,698.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00025359 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004021 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000357 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Coinroom, Graviex, Coinbe, Bittrex, Bisq, Crex24, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Binance, YoBit, Upbit, BiteBTC and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

