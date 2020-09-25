PlayChip (PLA) Trading Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. PlayChip has a market cap of $6.27 million and $454.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043120 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.32 or 0.04801421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip's official message board is medium.com/playchip. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

