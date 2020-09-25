Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.87

Plexus Holdings PLC (LON:POS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.87 and traded as low as $9.48. Plexus shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 410,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $9.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.87.

Plexus Company Profile (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

