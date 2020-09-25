PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 42,145 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 42,145 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after buying an additional 2,811,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.26. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

