PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 391.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4,591.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.44. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

