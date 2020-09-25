POA Network (POA) Price Reaches $0.0176

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Network Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

