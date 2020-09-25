Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $439.95

Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $439.95 and traded as low as $425.50. Polypipe Group shares last traded at $445.00, with a volume of 478,335 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 484 ($6.32) target price (down previously from GBX 550 ($7.19)) on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 576 ($7.53) to GBX 519 ($6.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 482.60 ($6.31).

Get Polypipe Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $979.11 million and a P/E ratio of 34.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 422.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 439.95.

In related news, insider Glen Sabin sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.63), for a total transaction of £344,800 ($450,542.27).

Polypipe Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Polypipe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polypipe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.