Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Powin Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:PWON)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.70. Powin Energy shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

About Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON)

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity.

