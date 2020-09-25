PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get PRADA S P A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $7.85 on Friday. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

PRADA S P A/ADR Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.