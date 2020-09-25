Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 25,921 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Eaton Vance worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at $17,727,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at $10,973,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 21.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,278,000 after acquiring an additional 272,061 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at $9,843,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at $6,870,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cfra increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

NYSE EV opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

