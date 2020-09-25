Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,546 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Visteon worth $15,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 161,708 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $853,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37. Visteon Corp has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.