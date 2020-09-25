Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,860 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,998,000 after acquiring an additional 794,588 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 507,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

