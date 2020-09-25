Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 42,393 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Westrock worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Westrock by 55.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Westrock by 34.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Westrock by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Westrock by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

WRK opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.51. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

