Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,372 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Celanese worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 408.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 203.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.38. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.82.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Celanese’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

