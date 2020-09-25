Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.30 Million Stock Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. BidaskClub lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.95.

JBHT stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.93. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $144.35.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $7,574,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $243,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,968,399. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.