Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.13 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $121,399.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,110.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,229,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Knight Equity boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

