Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,611 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Darden Restaurants worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $175,634,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $226,676,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,817 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 942,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.19.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

