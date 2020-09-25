Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.72% of Caleres worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,941,000 after buying an additional 163,841 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Caleres by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 130,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Caleres by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caleres by 323.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 746,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,697 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAL opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $365.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.14. Caleres Inc has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $24.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.11 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%. Caleres’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

