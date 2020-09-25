Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,268 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Waters worth $16,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Waters by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Waters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Waters by 0.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Waters by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

NYSE WAT opened at $189.64 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

