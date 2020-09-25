Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Progress Software worth $15,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 56.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of PRGS opened at $35.22 on Friday. Progress Software Corp has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

