ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.12. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 52,097 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

About ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX)

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

