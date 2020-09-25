Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $4.75 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 83.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORRLF. CIBC lifted their target price on Pure Gold Mining from $3.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pure Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pure Gold Mining from $3.80 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. 89,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,335. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.56.

About Pure Gold Mining

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

