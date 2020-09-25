PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $273.80

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.80 and traded as high as $278.68. PureTech Health shares last traded at $256.00, with a volume of 2,088,395 shares changing hands.

PRTC has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.11 million and a PE ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 273.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 261.50.

PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

