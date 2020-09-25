Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nike Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nike in a report issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nike from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nike from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.60.

NKE opened at $124.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.86. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $130.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $2,850,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,056 shares of company stock worth $29,514,045. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nike by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222,608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.