Qitmeer 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $728,938.00 (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Qitmeer token can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Coinnest. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $728,938.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00228731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00093254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.01463799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00209084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, ZB.COM, Allcoin, CoinBene and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.