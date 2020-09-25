QLC Chain Price Tops $0.0153 on Major Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Binance and Kucoin. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $174,523.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00228812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00093108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.70 or 0.01464414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00209882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000686 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinnest, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

