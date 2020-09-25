Quiztok (QTCON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61,927.00

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $294,807.56 and approximately $61,927.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055484 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QTCON is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Quiztok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

