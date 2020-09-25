Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will announce sales of $33.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. Ranger Energy Services posted sales of $84.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year sales of $180.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $185.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $206.45 million, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $224.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Ranger Energy Services worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

