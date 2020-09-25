Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Cap Hits $2.25 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $42,011.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00101538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00229418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.93 or 0.01451500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00201531 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,094,780,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

