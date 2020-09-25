Raymond James Analysts Give Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) a C$1.75 Price Target

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) has been given a C$1.75 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AOT traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,743. The company has a market cap of $303.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.19.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

