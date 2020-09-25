Raymond James Analysts Give BlackBerry (TSE:BB) a C$7.50 Price Target

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has been assigned a C$7.50 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.40 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE BB traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.30. 1,395,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,291. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.52. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of C$3.94 and a 52-week high of C$8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.23.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$299.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$284.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.1721865 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

