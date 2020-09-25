Raymond James Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$8.75 Price Target

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) has been given a C$8.75 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLN. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$7.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of CVE BLN remained flat at $C$6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.74 million and a P/E ratio of -29.85. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

