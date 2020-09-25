Raymond James Analysts Give Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) a C$4.00 Price Target

Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) has been given a C$4.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.04% from the company’s current price.

TSE:MOGO traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.03. 15,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,979. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12-month low of C$0.79 and a 12-month high of C$4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.73.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

