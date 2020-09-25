REAL (REAL) Price Hits $0.0484

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, REAL has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REAL token can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. REAL has a market capitalization of $486,240.13 and approximately $1,343.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00096955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00229377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.01469529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00202533 BTC.

About REAL

REAL’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, BitFlip, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

