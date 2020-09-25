Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP):

9/22/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00.

8/6/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/5/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $111.00.

Shares of INSP traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.71. 15,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,294. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 19.72, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day moving average is $88.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $8,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 116,570 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $12,315,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,714 shares of company stock worth $43,824,311 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 63.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 25.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 294.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 97,279 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 118.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 77,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 44.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

